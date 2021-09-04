Whom does the star see as a father?





The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to become a mother of many children, like her “momager” Kris Jenner and her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. 22-year-old Kylie is raising 2-year-old baby Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and, according to her, every day dreams of replenishing the family. True, the star does not know how to fit this into his busy work schedule.

Kylie Jenner starred in a new video of beauty blogger James Charles and admitted that sooner or later Stormi will have a brother or sister.

“I am glad that she is growing, but at the same time I am very sad. I want so bad [еще детей]… I think about it every day. I just don’t know when. I do not plan anything, I do not have time for this, – shared the star. – Being a parent is a lot of stress, because you always have to do the right thing. I read books, follow all these pages on instagram. I’m just trying to figure out the best way to raise a child, but I think every child is different. Just do what you think is good for your child. “

Whom she sees in the role of her father, Kylie did not specify, but many celebrity fans are sure that this is definitely Travis Scott. The celebrity couple broke up a year ago, but since then Jenner and the 29-year-old rapper have been on friendly terms and have been raising Stormi together. And sometimes they post cryptic photos on social media, provoking rumors of a reunion.