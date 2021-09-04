Ilya Herkus: Did Lokomotiv find the treasure? They didn’t give me so much for transfers ”

Former general director of Lokomotiv Ilya Gerkus said that he thinks about the current transfer policy of the club.

“There is an accelerated process of putting together a new team. I look at all this with interest. I’m even a little jealous, because I didn’t have such opportunities. I wouldn’t be allowed to take players for that kind of money. Maybe a treasure was found in the management of Lokomotiv? If they took out a loan, then it will have to be repaid. Of course, there is hope that these guys will grow in value, but this is very difficult.

Lokomotiv clearly has some kind of connection with CSKA. They should get 10% discount cards – regular customers. Lokomotiv has a lot of confidence in their transfers. They see something that we simply cannot physically see. This is partly similar to the story of Thomas Zorn in Spartak. He does everything very decisively – he sold this one, bought this one. In this whole story, Ralph Rangnick is risking some of his name. Although in Europe it probably won’t matter.

As far as I understand, transfers with Marko Nikolic are not coordinated, but simply presented with a fact. How can you argue with Rangnick? I can’t imagine the dispute between Nikolic and Rangnik. Ralph is a lump! ” – quotes Herkus “Sport-Express”.

Herkus served as CEO of Lokomotiv from 2016 to 2018.

Lokomotiv after 6 matches of the Russian championship is in fourth place with 12 points.

