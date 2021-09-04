In a sexy bodysuit against the background of snow: Kim Kardashian excited the network with a bold photo

The socialite and the founder of the beauty line, Kim Kardashian, knows very well that it is worth undertaking an advertisement for a new product from her own brand KKW BEAUTY, because such a presentation is doomed to success. Therefore, she arranged a shooting in a winter style and posed against the background of snow. The photo appeared on the star’s Instagram.

So, for a cool New Year’s Eve photo shoot, Kim Kardashian chose a tight-fitting white bodysuit with long sleeves and a closed neckline. The outfit, which fantastically emphasized the mouth-watering shapes, was paired with massive silver lace-up boots.

The stylists gave the celebrities a long braid that contrasted favorably against the snow. With impeccable makeup in nude tones and with an emphasis on the eyes, the socialite posed squatting, exposing her elastic buttocks to the camera. Users rated this daring shot with several million likes.



Kim Kardashian in a sexy bodysuit in the snow / Instagram Photo / @kimkardashian

However, Kim Kardashian did not dwell on one image. Therefore, I tried on another tight-fitting white bodysuit, but with a revealing neckline. So, the star showed not only the buttocks and slender legs in white shiny tights, but also a luxurious chest. For this photo, a half-naked blogger lay down in the snow and sexually raised her hand with a massive silver bracelet above her head.



Kim Kardashian in a sexy bodysuit in the snow / Instagram Photo / @kimkardashian