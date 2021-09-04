In the same style: Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi celebrated Christmas in emerald dresses

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 22, was definitely in a festive mood on Christmas Eve. On the eve of the annual Christmas party of the Kardashian family, the owner of the beauty empire posted several photos on Instagram with her daughter Stormi. In the pictures, they posed in green satin dresses from Ralph & Russo.

The most wonderful time of the year. Thanks @ralphandrusso for our dresses,

– wrote Kylie.

Kylie complemented her look with a massive necklace with emeralds and diamonds and matching shoes. Later, the celebrity shared a shot with baby Stormi, who will turn two years old on February 1.

By the way, the daughter of rapper Travis Scott and the founder of the cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, received a toy house as a gift for Christmas – the same as her mother had as a child. Loving parents also arranged a real holiday for their daughter with the trolls from the animated film. Stormy, apparently, was delighted with such an entertainment program and happily danced with the animators.

Recall that at the beginning of autumn, young parents announced that they had decided to leave, but decided to maintain communication for the sake of raising their daughter.





Daughter Kylie Jenner Stormy