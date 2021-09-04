Inter got me out of shit. ” Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku may have offended Manchester United

Forward Romelu Lukaku explained why he left Inter for Chelsea, and at the same time issued an extremely cryptic comment.

“When Chelsea made the third offer, I knew it was serious and I was no longer heading for Milan. Chelsea offered 110 million euros to Zappakosta, but Inter refused. Then I said to Inzaghi: “Inter” pulled me out of shit, but I only want to leave because it’s Chelsea, ”Fabrizio Romano quotes Lukaku for HLN on Twitter.

It is not known what exactly Lukaku meant, but Inter bought the Belgian from Manchester United in 2019, so some Red Devils fans took the player’s comment to heart.

Lukaku had already played for Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, but had only 15 appearances and never scored.

He represented Inter from 2019 to 2021.

