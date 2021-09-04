Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for the new season of The Morning Show has appeared on the Apple TV + YouTube channel. It was starred by Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Legally Blondes Reese Witherspoon. The first episodes will air on September 17th.

The plot is based on the book by CNN journalist Brian Stelter “The Morning Show: The Ruthless World of Television.” The project tells the story of two television journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Both are news programs that are broadcast on the fictional UBA TV channel. After Alex’s colleague Mitch Kessler is fired over a sex scandal, he is replaced by the impulsive co-host Bradley. Girls begin to fight for leadership.

The action of the second season will take place in the era of a pandemic. After the dismissal of the heroine Aniston, the management of the UBA channel asks her to return. New charges await the TV company, this time in racial discrimination.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Pauli, Desin Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marsha Gay Harden starred in the project. Ruairi O’Connor, Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsyan and Valeria Golino will also appear in the new season.

Earlier, actor Marc Duplass said that the writers decided to rewrite part of the second season when filming was stopped in 2020 due to coronavirus. This is not the first time that the plot of the show has been changed to suit modern realities: before that, the showrunners decided to include a reference to the #MeToo movement in the series.