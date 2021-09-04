Jennifer Aniston conquers new business

Friends star Jennifer Aniston does not sit still. The actress is about to open her own beauty brand!

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)

This became known when Aniston posted on Instagram footage of the backstage photo shoot. “Something is coming,” the 52-year-old star signed her post.

Jennifer will launch her new cosmetics business called LolaVie on September 8th. The company has filed a trademark application with the US Patent Office. For filming, by the way, the actress wore a black miniskirt and blouse.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: @jenniferaniston) Jennifer Aniston (Photo: @jenniferaniston)

Note, Jen was previously associated with the beauty industry. In 2010, the star introduced her own fragrance under the same name. The “sexy and clean” perfume was inspired by her laid-back California lifestyle, she told Women’s Wear Daily: “I want people to say, ‘What is this? You smell great! ” But most of all I wanted it to smell natural. ”

However, the actress never made it clear what the title actually means: “It’s a long story, and to be honest, it’s too personal to tell. But it has a special meaning. ”