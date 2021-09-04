Jennifer Aniston conquers new business

Friends star Jennifer Aniston does not sit still. The actress is about to open her own beauty brand!
This became known when Aniston posted on Instagram footage of the backstage photo shoot. “Something is coming,” the 52-year-old star signed her post.
Jennifer will launch her new cosmetics business called LolaVie on September 8th. The company has filed a trademark application with the US Patent Office. For filming, by the way, the actress wore a black miniskirt and blouse.
Note, Jen was previously associated with the beauty industry. In 2010, the star introduced her own fragrance under the same name. The “sexy and clean” perfume was inspired by her laid-back California lifestyle, she told Women’s Wear Daily: “I want people to say, ‘What is this? You smell great! ” But most of all I wanted it to smell natural. ”
However, the actress never made it clear what the title actually means: “It’s a long story, and to be honest, it’s too personal to tell. But it has a special meaning. ”
Read also
Burns all bridges: Angelina Jolie wants to get rid of the business with Brad Pitt
Out of sight: Jennifer Lopez returned an expensive gift to Alex Rodriguez