Jennifer Aniston supports Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie’s domestic violence charges

Recently, the divorce proceedings between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began to acquire new scandalous details. A few weeks ago it became known that the actress went to court with another statement. She accused her ex-spouse of domestic violence.

The network suspects that such desperate measures of Jolie are connected only with her desire to get full custody of six children (19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Chaio, 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox), whom she used to raise with Pitt. After Angelina’s accusations, Brad turned to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for help. How exactly the actress will support the ex-spouse is unknown, but she definitely does not want to stay on the sidelines.

Pitt was shocked by Jolie’s statements. According to insiders, he is absolutely “devastated” after what happened. Angelina, in turn, prepares evidence supporting acts of domestic violence in order to build her line of defense in court. Jennifer is now constantly in touch with the actor and supports him in a difficult situation.

By the way, in January last year they started talking about the resumption of the romance between Aniston and Pitt. They were spotted cuddling at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, various sources later denied rumors of a romantic relationship between the actors, stressing that they were just friends. This summer, Brad dated model Nicole Poturalski, and Jennifer is rumored to be back with ex-boyfriend John Mayer.