Jennifer Aniston’s birthday: 11 reasons why we love an actress

Jennifer Aniston

Today the famous Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is 51 years old (and, I must admit, it’s very difficult to believe it!). This star boasts a huge army of fans around the world, and the explanation for this is very simple: she is beautiful, smart, charming and talented – in short, admirable. We’ll tell you what else we love Jen for.

1. She knows how to be friends with ex

Jen was able to maintain an excellent relationship with her two ex-spouses: Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, as well as with ex-boyfriend John Mayer. The actress sometimes meets with them in an informal setting and even celebrates the holidays.

They say that there is no friendship between a man and a woman (and even more so between former lovers), but Jen proves the opposite with her example. Here I just want to add: are you weak?

2. She likes to have bachelorette parties

And Aniston proves by his example that female friendship exists too. For many years she has been close friends with her Friends co-stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Reese Witherspoon, with whom she also worked together on several projects.

Actresses regularly meet and arrange bachelorette parties, get together on holidays and go on vacation.

3. She has a cool instagram

How long have we been waiting for this! And finally it happened: last year, Jennifer Aniston signed up on Instagram. Moreover, a few hours after that, the actress got into the Guinness Book of Records: her appearance on the popular social network so excited fans around the world that in just over five hours a million people subscribed to her (now the actress has 27.5 million subscribers).

On her blog, the star publishes archival photographs and backstage photos, shares shots with friends and, of course, makes fun of herself.

4. She has a great sense of humor.

By the way, about the sense of humor. Like her character Rachel from Friends, Jennifer’s is just superb. To be able to laugh at yourself is still a talent, and Jen clearly has it. She is not afraid to look funny and even stupid.

I like to fool around and laugh at myself. Never took myself too seriously in my life – she admitted.

5. And a great sense of style

Of course, you can hardly call Jennifer’s trendsetter or style icon, but hardly anyone would argue with the fact that the actress has an excellent sense of style. She definitely knows how to dress appropriately for the occasion: whether it’s a loud event, another TV show, or a simple walk around the city – Aniston almost always looks perfect.

6. Jen looks cool at any age



At 51, Aniston looks so cool that even 20-year-old girls will envy her. She is slim, fit and rightfully bears the title of one of the sex symbols of our time. The actress herself, however, is not at all flattered by this definition – she admitted that the image of a neighbor’s girl is much closer to her.

Such an excellent form Aniston is the result of hard and regular work on herself. She trains six times a week and practices intermittent fasting.

Of course, we would love Jen anyone, but we cannot but admire her willpower and ability to take age into a fist!

7. Jennifer does charity work

She helps St. Jude in Memphis and also supports Stand Up to Cancer, a cancer-fighting charity.

In 2010, the actress donated $ 450,000 to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

eight. She reacted with dignity to the news about the novel by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

After Brad Pitt dumped Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie, Aniston never said a bad word either to her ex-husband or to his new lover. Despite the fact that for her it was akin to being stabbed in the back and all of America knew how hard it was for her to break up with Brad, she always spoke very well of her ex-husband, and in relation to Jolie she was very restrained and did not give any reason for journalists to inflate out of this scandal.

nine.She loves animals

If I had the opportunity to have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would do it,

She said.

But most of all, the star loves dogs.

I have great human friends, but my dog ​​friends are special. And even if they don’t write me messages or give me flowers, they do much more. They always greet me when I come home and they never complain about anything,

– Aniston admitted.

ten.She did not become hostage to one role

Of course, Aniston glorified her role in the TV series “Friends”, after which everyone, of course, noted her talent as a comedic actress. Nevertheless, Jennifer has proven that she is capable of acting at the highest level in drama films as well.

The recently released The Morning Show, in which she plays a news anchor, is proof of that. For this role, Jennifer received a Screen Actors Guild Award and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award.

eleven.Her character from the TV series “Friends” Rachel Green gave the name to the fashionable hairstyle

“I want a haircut like Rachel’s” – I wonder how many hairdressers around the world have heard such a phrase from clients at least once in their careers. The iconic hairstyle of the heroine Aniston does not lose its relevance now – however, like the series itself, which can be watched endlessly.

What do you like about the actress?