Recently, Jennifer Lawrence’s family estate in Kentucky, converted into a camp, was badly damaged by fire.

It is known that Camp Hi-Ho, located on the Lawrence family farm, is run by the actress’s brother Blaine. The administration of the institution announced that the camp was on fire on its Facebook page. According to eyewitnesses, it took more than an hour to extinguish the flame, and about 30 firefighters took part in eliminating the fire.

Jennifer Lawrence with brothers Ben and Blaine

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lawrence’s brother has already written a letter to the parents of the camp inmates. He spoke about the damage that the camp suffered after the fire. The office space, the indoor nature exhibition, the arts and crafts area and the first-aid post are known to have burned down completely.

Camp at the Jennifer Lawrence family estate before the fire

“We are deeply grateful that not a single person or animal was harmed, but we still mourn the lost years of hard work and the memories we have acquired within these walls,” the camp administration said.

Blaine Lawrence also noted that he plans to remodel the camp at the family farm by the summer of 2021.