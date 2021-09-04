Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart and others at the Toronto Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Before the Venice Film Festival had died down, the attention of film fans and the press was already riveted on the new screening – on September 5, the Toronto Film Festival started. As part of it, some high-profile premieres have already taken place. Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Johnson and many others have already attended TIFF.

Yesterday the Canadian public was shown the film “To Spite the Enemies” (Seberg). The show was attended by Kristen Stewart, who played the main role in the tape, as well as her partner on the site Zazie Bitz. To enter the red carpet, Kristen chose a suit from Chanel, and Zazie chose a silk dress from Miu Miu.

But if the representatives of the film industry already had the opportunity to see this film – the premiere took place in Venice, then the film “The Hustlers”, where one of the main roles was played by Jennifer Lopez, was presented for the first time.

Of course, the singer and actress came to present the picture in Toronto in person, and Jay Lo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez went to support her beloved. In front of the public, Lopez appeared in a bright dress from Maison Yeya. Other actresses from the film also entered the track: Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.



Lili Reinhart Constance Wu Keke PalmerIn general, the first days of the festival turned out to be very busy – the photographers certainly did not have to get bored, because many stars had already gathered in Toronto. So, Dakota Johnson appeared at the premiere of The Friend, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

On the track, the actress charmed everyone with an elegant and feminine way – for the premiere, Dakota chose a black dress with a translucent corset and a fluffy skirt from Dior. Well, today Johnson appeared at The Hollywood Reporter’s party in a Valentino off-the-shoulder dress.

By the way, at this party Dakota also saw her partner in the film “50 Shades of Gray” Jamie Dornan, who also came to the festival. Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Isabelle Huppert and others also attended the event from The Hollywood Reporter.

The 44th Toronto Film Festival runs until September 15th, which means there are still plenty of stellar appearances to come!