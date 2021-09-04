Jovi’s rescue and Perez’s new bottom. Heroes and Losers of Zandvoort

Heroes

Pierre Gasly

On Saturdays, Leo Tolstoy, and on Sundays – how it goes. Qualifying King Pierre Gasly is back to being the best of the rest, repeating his best result this year – fourth.

At the same time, the impression was not created that AlphaTauri in Zandvoort rides better than the same Ferrari. So five hundredths of the advantage over Leclair is more likely a personal achievement of Gasly, which will certainly not give the leaders an easy life tomorrow at the start. At least the hard-headed Bottas.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02 Photo: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi

The Italian, who, according to rumors, has already been written off from the team, gave a performance of an exorbitant level. This season, the second Alfa Romeo car has never climbed above 13th place. And this is with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel! It is clear that with Robert Kubica, who suddenly received a fighting place, there was no question of such success.

But Giovinazzi already once pulled the car into the third segment, but today he did not just repeat this achievement – but surpassed it in a big way! Seventh place for Alfa Romeo is not that akin to pole position. It is about a hundred meters ahead of pole position. And the fact that at the same time Antonio was only five hundredths short of Ferrari, makes him the protagonist of the entire session. You look, and a place in the team will save.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Photo: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell

If possible, the impossible, George has long surpassed Dima Bilan, so his magic already seems mundane. And today, no one was particularly surprised when the Williams pilot seriously claimed to enter the third segment. Once again.

But the real feat Russell did not at this moment, but when he made a mistake at the beginning of the second segment, but saved the car from destruction. It is clear that he was partly lucky. But the reaction and work of the pilot himself, who did not let the marshals get close and returned to the fight, also deserve applause.

And surely George would have gone to Q3, had not happened a little later the same accident with his partner. But Latifi could not save the car and flew into the barrier.

George Russell, Williams FW43B Photo: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Losers

Lando Norris

Lando has never had such a bad qualification this year. And the result cannot be attributed to Latifi’s accident, which robbed Norris of his last attempt in Q2.

Problems began in the first segment, when the Briton jumped out of the relegation zone at the very last moment, throwing Cheko Perez there. Then Norris remained 15th, one step away from the abyss. And in Q2 he almost failed to add – he threw off only eight hundredths.

So a quarter of a second behind Riccardo is not Latifi’s fault at all. It’s just that for the first time of the season, Norris didn’t do well on Saturday.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez

When it seemed that Perez’s failures in qualifications were no longer surprising, the Mexican went to a new level. More precisely, he went down. In fact, despite all the difficulties, Cheko only once a year allowed himself not to enter the third segment. And not to go to the second – this did not happen to him. Now it has happened.

Yes, Perez found an explanation in the form of excess fuel and traffic. But first of all, who prevented him from quickly leaving the boxes and making the last attempt? And secondly, he still had a fast lap. Only he was by no means fast.

Now the Mexican will receive a bunch of new things with an eye to future stages. And Verstappen will again be left alone against two Mercedes pilots.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel

The story is more about bad luck than failure. Of course, bumping into a pair of butting Haas pilots on a fast lap is a clear rejection of fortune that Seb himself could not do anything about. But he was not quick in his first attempt, which he himself admitted after the session.

Given that Lance Stroll is not as good as shining, the result could well be attributed to the weakness of Aston Martin. But first, the Canadian won four positions against his partner. And secondly, the contract between the current 17th position of Vettel and the fifth place a week ago turned out to be too strong. Such recessions cannot be ignored.