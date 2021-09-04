Julia Roberts’ niece went for a walk in Boston

After the birth of a child, a girl very rarely appears in public, so this exit was a surprise.

Julia Roberst’s niece, actress Emma Roberts, was hit by the paparazzi when she went out for a walk in Boston. The girl was spotted on Beacon Street in a white knitted cropped blouse with buttons and black jeans on the figure, which she tucked a little at the bottom.

Black sandals with chunky soles, sunglasses and a mint-colored tote bag completed the image of the celebrity. Emma had a very light makeup on her face.

Emma Roberts / Getty Images

In December, 30-year-old Emma and her 36-year-old boyfriend Garrett Hedlund became parents for the first time… For both, the child became the firstborn.

Emma Roberts / Instagram Emma Roberts

By the way, last week, Emma’s cousin went public for the first time – Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel… The girl flew to Cannes with her fathers to keep him company at the premiere of the film “Flag Day”, on which he was working.

Hazel Modera with his father / Getty Images

Stars on walks (43 photos)



