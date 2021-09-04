Julia Roberts showed a rare photo with her husband

Famous American actress Julia Roberts shared a romantic photo in which she posed with her husband Daniel Moder. On July 4, the lovers celebrated a hyacinth wedding – 19 years of marriage.

On her Instagram page, the celebrity decided to post a commemorative photo in honor of the special occasion. Julia appeared in the frame in sunglasses, an orange blazer with a bright pattern and a shirt. Whereas her chosen one was captured with wet hair, and he hid his naked torso behind a towel. The couple took a selfie while relaxing on the beach.

“19 years old. And this is just the beginning,” – Roberts signed the photo touchingly.

The fans liked the picture, so it is not at all surprising that in just one day it got more than 650 thousand likes.

“Love, this is love! Happy Anniversary”, “Best Couple Ever Existed”, – the fans congratulated the stars.

Briefly about celebrities:

Roberts and Moder have three children. In 2004, the couple had twins – daughter Hezel Patricia and son Finneas Walter. Three years later, the actress became a mother for the third time, giving birth to a son, Henry.

Moder is Julia’s second husband. She was previously married to musician Lyle Lovett.

