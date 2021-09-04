Jungle Cruise 2 Goes Into Development – Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Plan To Return

After overcoming home fees “Jungle cruise“$ 100 million company Disney gave the green light to develop a sequel … This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to sources, the stars of the first part Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to reprise their roles as the witty skipper Frank Wolfe and the fearless scientist Lily Houghton.

The entire main creative team, including the co-writer of the script, should also return to work on the sequel. Michael Green, director Jaume Collet-Serra and executive producer Scott Sheldon…

Jungle Cruise kicked off on July 30, earning over $ 35 million in box office money and over $ 30 million in premium access on Disney + in its first weekend. To date, the box office receipts of the tape in cinemas are $ 100.1 million in the domestic market and $ 187 million taking into account the worldwide distribution.

However, the film received a high A rating in the polls of viewers and has a 92% viewer rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Jungle Cruise is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name and tells the story of the adventures of heroes from the early 20th century who traveled across the Amazon in search of an ancient magical flower with healing properties.

