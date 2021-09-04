Karpin – about the victory over Cyprus: the game, to put it mildly, did not please

Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the victory in the match with Cyprus (2: 0).

“The result of the match is three points, an acceptable result. We had to score three points. The game, to put it mildly, did not please, except for the first 15 minutes. What was then before the 60th minute – plus or minus, after it – very bad. The reason is the functional state, it did not allow doing some things.

I would like to score more. Win 3: 0, 4: 0, and 5: 0. But the game of the team is more important to me. And she did not please me.

Leksakov suggests many things. How much it helps, said difficult. But there is help, ”Karpin said at a post-match press conference.

In the match of the 5th round of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup, the Russian team beat the Cyprus national team. The meeting took place at the GSP stadium in Nicosia (Cyprus) and ended with a score of 2: 0.

Russian national team midfielder Alexander Erokhin scored an early goal. In the 6th minute, the Russians carried out a quick attack, Fedor Smolov reached the penalty area and made a pass on the move to Erokhin, who powerfully shot into the far upper corner.

Rifat Zhemaletdinov scored the guests’ second goal in the match against Cyprus. At the 55th minute, Alexander Golovin made a pass to Fyodor Smolov, who, in touch, performed an elegant pass into the penalty area, where Zhemaletdinov had already laid the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the goal.