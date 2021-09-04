Khabib Nurmagomedov named the main reason for the success in the battle with Conor McGregor

“Yes, as an opponent he is very good, and he hits very well too,” the undefeated Russian fighter said while talking with young people as part of the Novoye Znaniye marathon. “But in this fight I was on a different level than he was, in the mental component. There no longer played a role, who hits harder, who hits weaker. There, first of all, psychological stability was needed, because on that day the screens had almost the whole world, and it was most important to control your emotions ”

“We know how to fight, we know how to fight – we have been doing this all our lives, but when you find yourself in the zone that you have never entered, it can be very difficult to not get loose there. You need to control yourself, and then, first of all, I gave more preference to psychology than to my physical condition. So, as a rival Conor is very good, but if you compare us as psychologically stable athletes, I think I am much stronger. “