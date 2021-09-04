Khabib Nurmagomedov named the main reason for the success in the battle with Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who took part in the biggest fight in the history of mixed martial arts three years ago, appreciated the severity of Conor McGregor’s blow, and also spoke about what was the key to his success in the confrontation with the Irishman.
“Yes, as an opponent he is very good, and he hits very well too,” the undefeated Russian fighter said while talking with young people as part of the Novoye Znaniye marathon. “But in this fight I was on a different level than he was, in the mental component. There no longer played a role, who hits harder, who hits weaker. There, first of all, psychological stability was needed, because on that day the screens had almost the whole world, and it was most important to control your emotions ”
“We know how to fight, we know how to fight – we have been doing this all our lives, but when you find yourself in the zone that you have never entered, it can be very difficult to not get loose there. You need to control yourself, and then, first of all, I gave more preference to psychology than to my physical condition. So, as a rival Conor is very good, but if you compare us as psychologically stable athletes, I think I am much stronger. “
Recall that the title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, who led the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, ended with an early victory for the Russian in the fourth round, and sold 2.4 million paid broadcasts, setting an absolute record in the MMA industry.