Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced – the rapper confessed to cheating

While the divorce proceedings of Kanye West and the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, are underway, the Western media started talking about the rapper’s infidelities during their life together.

Kanye West talks about Kim Kardashian’s cheating / Photo: Getty Images, instagram.com/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not give an official reason for the divorce. Rumor has it on the Web that the reality TV star is tired of her husband’s constant antics. Now, insiders talked about Kanye’s betrayal when he was married to Kim.

The rapper confesses his infidelity to the song Hurricane from the new album Donda… The track contains these words:

Here I am, too rich, walking with a new chick.

And I know what the truth is. I still walk, even after two kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West / Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian, instagram.com/kanyewestt_official/

An insider confirmed to Page Six that Kanye’s lines can be considered recognition.

This song is in some way his testimony to everything he did wrong, and that he is responsible for the breakup of their marriage, – said the insider.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in 2014. Before that, they met for two years. Kim and Kanye have four children: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Earlier, insiders said that the couple wants to resume their relationship.

