Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to part ways: Music: Culture: Lenta.ru

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West are on the verge of divorce. This is reported by PageSix.

Sources of the publication claim that Kardashian hired a lawyer Laura Wasser, known for divorce proceedings for show business stars. “They hide it, but they did it,” the portal’s interlocutor clarified. According to him, the couple spent the Christmas holidays separately, “in order to live a separate life and calmly settle everything in order to part and divorce.”

In turn, another source surrounded by the musician claims that West considers the entire Kardashian family and their reality show “unbearable.”

In December, a source from the entourage of the stars said that the couple live different lives. “Kim has her work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his own,” he noted, adding that Kim and Kanye’s lives rarely intersect.

In July 2020, Kanye West confessed to wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian. He published a series of posts on this topic on his Twitter account, but then deleted them. Later, there were rumors that the star couple planned a divorce. An anonymous source close to Kardashian and West said that the entrepreneur was the initiator of the break.