Kim Kardashian answered the question about removing the ribs and revealed the secret of a narrow waist

Kim Kardashian

The figure of Kim Kardashian still haunts many. The celebrity has been suspected more than once that she underwent surgery to enlarge the buttocks, as well as that she removed several of her ribs so that her waist became even narrower. However, the 38-year-old TV star has finally revealed the secret of her toned figure. And, as it turned out, it’s all about the special diet, thanks to which she remains so slim.

In the story, her friend Anastasia Soar posted a video in which she directly asked Kim about whether she removed the ribs.

I think a vegetarian diet is helping me. My waist really looks tight today

– answered Kim.

Kim spoke about the changes in her diet in April this year. Then she posted on Instagram a photo of sweet potato and avocado and admitted that now she eats only plant foods – the TV star has excluded dairy products and meat. Also, Kardashian sometimes practices body cleansing. So, before the Ball of the Costume Institute – 2019, Kim completely refused products containing sugar for 10 days.

However, sports were also involved here. Kim Kardashian regularly works with a personal trainer. The star practices high-intensity interval training and pays great attention to working out the gluteal and leg muscles.



