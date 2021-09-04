Kim Kardashian congratulated ex-husband Kanye West on his birthday

Although the divorce proceedings of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are full of scandals, and next to the rapper, the star did not feel happy, she could not but congratulate the former on his 44th birthday. The TV star published a laconic, but eloquent appeal. She called the birthday boy the love of her life.

Happy birthday. I love for the rest of my life

– wrote Kim Kardashian.

The star complemented the congratulatory message with a touching photo from the family archive, taken before the birth of Psalm. In the photo, the family poses in full force aboard a private jet. The mother of many children appeared without makeup and in a casual look – a tight-fitting mint jacket and a khaki skirt. Next to her are daughter North and son Saint. Kanye West sat next to him and held the newborn Chicago in his arms.

We add that Kim is not the only representative of the Kardashian family who congratulated Kanye West on his 44th birthday. The first to do this was the sister of the socialite Chloe. She called the rapper “brother for life” and released a photo that confuses fans. Kanye also speaks positively about Kris Jenner, who equally wishes her daughter and her ex-son-in-law’s happiness.