Kim Kardashian donated a million dollars to the needs of Armenia: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West transferred a large sum of money to the needs of Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported in the Facebook account of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

“Kim Kardashian joined the pan-Armenian movement and donated one million dollars in support of Artsakh,” the social network says.

The celebrity spoke about her act on Instagram and urged subscribers to join the movement. “All my thoughts and prayers now are with courageous men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance separating us, we must forget about the borders, because together we are one Armenian people, ”said Kardashian.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of provocations. After almost two weeks of armed clashes, on October 9, the foreign ministers of the republics held talks in Moscow with the mediation of Russia. An armistice was announced on October 10 at 12:00. However, the opponents accuse each other of continuing the shelling.

In the conflict, Kim Kardashian supported Armenia. She called for the sending of international observers to the region to investigate, and also asked subscribers to cut off the telephone of the White House and the US Congress and tell them about the situation.