Kim Kardashian presented her debut homewear collection and talked about complications after childbirth

Kim Kardashian

On the eve of Christmas, 39-year-old Kim Kardashian presented the debut collection of homewear for her brand, Skims. The TV star decided to attract attention to her not only with pictures, but also with her personal story, which she shared on Instagram.







The star published a video on her blog in which she talked about the complications that arose as a result of the first two pregnancies. Kim admitted that she really wanted to get pregnant for the third time, but because of preeclampsia (a complication in which blood pressure indicators are disrupted. – Approx. ed.) doctors refused to implant an embryo in her, saying that it would be illegal.

The first birth of the Kardashians was premature – she gave birth to her daughter North six weeks ahead of schedule.

After giving birth, my placenta never came out, and it grew inside my uterus,

– says Kim.

After freezing her eggs, she was able to give birth to her second child – Saint, but after another “terrible birth” the doctors refused to help her get pregnant for the third time. It was then that Kim decided to turn to surrogate mothers who gave birth to a daughter of Chicago and a son of Psalm to him and Kanye West.

I am so grateful for my wonderful children. I am very grateful to surrogate mothers,

– said the star.

When asked if she would go through it again, Kim replied:

I would go through the same pain to see the result – having children,

– said Kardashian.



Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago and son Saint