Kim Kardashian received a hologram of her deceased father as a gift

On the 40th birthday of his wife Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West gave her a hologram of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, who “personally” congratulated the birthday girl. After the socialite posted a video of the gift on social networks, some experts in the digital sphere became interested in the ethics of using this technology, reports “BBC“.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

“I cannot describe in words what this means for me, my sisters, brother, mother and closest friends. Thank you very much, Kanye, for this memory that will last a lifetime, ”Kim Kardashian said on her Twitter account. Lawyer Robert Kardashian, best known for the high-profile case of O. Jay Simpson, died in 2003 of cancer.

According to the founder of AR-company Poplar Studio, David Ripert, the hologram, which was donated by West, most likely was created with the help of a real actor performing in front of a green screen and an illusion technique called Pepper’s Ghost. Then, using the technology “deepfake”, the face of the actor was “superimposed” on the face of Robert Kardashian.

“You can create a 3D image from a photograph, but it will be unrealistic. A copy that looks like a real one will require a lot of digital content – in order to train the algorithm, you will need from 500 to 1000 photos. If there are many videos with a person, then that will also help, ”Ripert said.

As for the audio, it is synthesized almost automatically – to create a small speech you only need a couple of words spoken by the object of the hologram.

At the same time, according to digital ethicist Per Exbom, the appearance of such holograms or videos based on deepfake technology raises the issue of observance of the rights of people after their death.

“Even if a person gives his consent in advance to create a hologram in his own image, can this be considered a conscious consent? If so, does this mean that they also agree that the hologram will utter words that may contradict their beliefs or value system? ”Exbom asks.

It is known that the hologram of Robert Kardashian, referring to his daughter, announced that she had married “the most, very, very, most brilliant person on the whole planet – Kanye West,” which discouraged some followers of the star family.

“A person turns not into a hologram, but into a puppet. At the same time, this puppet will be forever inseparable from a real person, ”says Per Exbom.

The expert and his colleagues do not exclude that in the future the sphere of creating holograms of deceased people may require additional laws and regulations at the state level. In the modern world, more and more people are thinking about how to leave their digital heritage after their death. The media even came up with a name for this phenomenon – “death tech”. It includes a number of modern technological services provided by funeral agencies.

It is possible that someday, together with the drawing up of a will, a person will have to sign a separate document, in which he will consent or prohibit “returning” him to life in the form of a digital copy.

“It’s going to be a trend for sure, because everything Kim touches becomes a trend. It needs to be regulated somehow, ”says creative director of Studio BLUP Dines.

Poplar Studio’s David Ripert, on the other hand, believes that tightening the screws is not worth it, but it is necessary to educate people about such technologies in order to avoid questions about the ethics of their use in the future.

In February 2020, it became known that a woman from South Korea was able to see again their deceased daughter Nyon using virtual reality technology – the developers created a digital copy of the girl, with whom her mother was able to communicate, wearing a VR helmet and tactile gloves. The engineers used real photos and videos of Nyon, as well as recordings of her voice, to reproduce them in virtual reality. Then the Futurism portal noted that the technology used is not yet perfect, but in the near future, communication with deceased relatives in VR may well become the norm of modern society.