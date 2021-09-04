Kim Kardashian reveals 40 little-known facts about herself on the occasion of her 40th birthday

Even those who have watched the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians since the very first season don’t know much about Kim Kardashian. E! Online took on the mission to introduce fans even closer to the celebrity – albeit, it would seem, much closer – and asked Kim to write 40 facts about himself that no one knows yet. It turned out to be easy for Kim to do: she remembered her childhood nickname, described her morning and the perfect weekend, admitted that Kanye West annoyed her the most, and told a lot more.

1. If I were a superhero, I would rather be a Superwoman because she rules the world.

2. The best gift I have ever received is a painting by the Italian artist Lucio Fontana.

3. As a child, my nickname was Jouge. We have no idea where it came from, but my dad always called me that.

4. Every day I wake up at 5:49 am, brush my teeth, wash my face, change into my gym clothes and start my workout at 6:00 am.

5. My first kiss was with a boy named Gerard. It was a quick smack on the playground at school.

6. If I were on the island, I would only need my family and phone.

7. Ashamed to admit, I love watching Catfish and Hoarders TV shows.

8. My main teachers now are Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson. I receive legal advice daily from these top-notch lawyers.

9. At school I enjoyed studying psychology.

10. The last thing I bought online was an orthopedic back pillow. My back hurts all the time.

11. What is your favorite curse word? Bloody loser.

12. I was supposed to appear on the reality show I’m a Rich Kid, Get Me Out of Here! But I was rejected before filming began. I was very upset, but then KUWTK happened.

13. The last thing I watched on YouTube were videos from blogger Azzyland. We watched them with my daughter North.

14. My favorite teacher is Mrs. Cooper. She is the best teacher for preschoolers and in particular for my children.

15. The emoji that I use the most is gold stars.

16. When I study, I drink tequila mixed with lemonade.

17. If I could make three wishes, I would wish for myself and my family health, happiness and world peace.

18. The celebrity I am most fascinated with is Cher. She is so beautiful!

19. If I only had three things to keep with me, it would be my phone, lip gloss and sunglasses mask.

20. My ideal day off is when I hang out with friends, when I get massages and facials, and when I’m just lying in bed.

21. The last thing I googled was pictures of the garden.

22. I have never had a period when I looked so-so. Lol

23. The food I dislike the most is olives and mustard.

24. My favorite heroine in the TV series “Golden Girls” is Blanche.

25. The death of my father had the greatest impact on my life. She taught me to love for real, because I realized that nothing lasts forever.

Robert and Kim Kardashian

26. Most of all I am proud of my business projects, which I have built myself.

27. I hate karaoke.

28. The first thing I do when I get home is change into comfortable clothes and take off all jewelry.

29. I would like to be remembered because of my kindness.

30. I wrote an essay in college one day.

31. I would like to learn how to play the piano.

32. Dinners in restaurants are what I miss the most from the “dock” life.

33. What annoys Kanye the most is the amount of makeup I put on.

34. If I have free time, my favorite pastime is to write something to someone.

35. My hidden talent – I can understand by smell that a person has caries.

36. I have no time that I could spend on sworn enemies.

37. I cannot live without my children.

38. There were a few things that I wanted to do, but I was afraid, and in the end I did them all.

39. My favorite treat is ice cream.

40. TikTok makes me feel old.