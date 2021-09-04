Kim Kardashian shared a rare video with her youngest son Psalm

Kim Kardashian / Psalm

38-year-old Kim Kardashian shared on her social networks a new video featuring her youngest son Psalm. The star mom did not so often delight her subscribers with pictures of the baby, so the rare footage caused a real stir – the video already has about 5.5 million views!

Son of Kim Kardashian Psalm

In the video, Kim herself remained behind the scenes, but she took a close-up of her son and accompanied the video with comments.

Hi, darling. Look at my baby. Hello Psalm! You already want to talk like that

– said Kim.

Like any mother, Kardashian watches with special curiosity how her child grows up and notes the changes in his appearance.

At first my baby Psalm looked like Chicago, and now he’s just a copy of Saint,

– wrote the celebrity.

Kim Kardashian with children Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North

Recall, together with her husband, 42-year-old Kanye West, Kim has four children: six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, one and a half-year-old Chicago and five-month Psalm.

Kim Kardashian

In a recent interview, Kim noted that there is more harmony in a large family, and having younger brothers and sisters has a positive effect on older children.

Four children are real Zen. I feel that everyone in our house loves each other. My older children would definitely quarrel if they were alone, but they have a brother and a sister,

– said Kim.