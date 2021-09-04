Kim Kardashian spoke about Kanye West’s illness

Суперзвезда откровенно о том, как заботилась о Канье Уэсте во время его борьбы с COVID-19.

It’s hard to imagine the glamorous and luxurious Kim changing the sheets of her hot beloved spouse. It is even more strange and scary to see her behind a similar phenomenon, wearing a protective mask and gloves. However, this is how Kim Kardashian had to walk around her own house while her husband is a rapper Kanye West was sick with coronavirus.

In a new interview with GRAZIA Magazine, the 39-year-old online star spoke of her eerie experience of dealing with COVID-19. Kim shared the details of how initially she was scared to be at home with one with four children, not understanding what was happening to her husband.

“I had to change his sheets, help him get out of bed, because he wasn’t feeling well enough. It was a test, as everything seemed dangerous and unknown. Changing the sheets, wearing a mask and gloves, was really scary. Perhaps our planet needs a break, ”said Kim.

Read also: Lord of the Flies: Twin Peaks Actor Dies of Mosquito Virus

In July, West revealed that he had previously encountered coronavirus in an interview for Forbes…

“Chills, hot showers, constant stay in bed, watching videos of people telling me what to do. I remember someone told me that Drake had COVID-19 too, and I screamed that I just couldn’t feel worse ”!

As a reminder, earlier this year Kanye West amazed the public by announcing that he plans to run for the presidency of the United States. He now continues to struggle with bipolar personality disorder, but has so far been unsuccessful. For example, last month he spent several days tweeting indiscriminately.

“He’s on medication. And he promised that he would continue to do so. Last time, when discussing the problem with Kim, he vowed that he would try to control his problems. And he will also take treatment seriously. He promised a lot. And he broke all his vows less than a month later, ”an insider told PEOPLE.

The same source said that Kim feels that this cannot continue any longer. Kanye now walking on thin ice, and Kim is trying to make a final decision that will protect the children and her own psyche.