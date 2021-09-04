Kim Kardashian supported Armenia in the Karabakh conflict: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American model Kim Kardashian supported Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The corresponding post is available in the story of her Instagram account.

According to Kardashian, Armenia fell victim to an unjustified attack by Azerbaijan and a subsequent Baku disinformation campaign. She stressed that the news is incorrectly called collisions.

The model called for the sending of international observers to the region to investigate and considered it necessary to use international political and diplomatic measures to prevent an escalation of the conflict and tragedy. In addition, she appealed to subscribers with a request to cut off the telephone of the White House and the US Congress in order to tell them about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to prevent Turkey from participating in this conflict.

In July, when clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kardashian called for an end to Azerbaijan’s armed attacks on the border and support for Armenia. In particular, she stressed that American senators can help her home country by blocking the possibility of military assistance to Azerbaijan. The model added that the attacks on Baku were not provoked by anything, and the targets of the attacks were civilian objects.