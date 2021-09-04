Kim Kardashian wore a wedding dress to her ex-husband Kanye West’s concert

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Yesterday, 44-year-old Kanye West, who is going to change his name to Yeh, held his third concert in support of the album Donda, whose release is so much anticipated by his fans. But the next event, which this time took place in Chicago, was remembered not only by music, but also by the appearance of Kim Kardashian during the performance of the final composition No Child Left Behind, and Kim went out to the public in a wedding dress from the new couture collection of Balenciaga.

The appearance of Kim caused an unprecedented excitement and, as they say, blew up the Internet. Some netizens were not at first sure that Kanye’s ex-wife was at the stadium, but others quickly convinced them.

Kim Kardashian

Look how he smiles! It should definitely be Kim!

Another impressive and shocking moment of the show was West’s “act of self-immolation” – for this trick, the musician put on a special protective suit. It happened just before Kim’s appearance. This gave fans the idea that this part of the show was symbolic and thus Kanye again hinted that he was ready to start all over again.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

That is, he burned himself to be free from his sins and become a different person with Kim?

Kanye set himself on fire and married Kim again within two minutes.

Kim and Kanye are of course the weirdest divorcing couple I’ve ever seen!

– posted by Twitter users.

We will remind that in February of this year it became known that Kim and Kanye are getting divorced on the initiative of Kim. As she herself admitted in rare interviews on this topic, she lacked West’s attention. In addition, Kim noted a general “divergence of views.”

West himself did not directly speak out on this topic, but he found himself in the spotlight because of his alleged romance with Irina Shayk, which, however, quickly faded away. But, as a creative person, West shared his feelings of the family crisis in one of the new songs, which he performed back in early August at an audition in Atlanta, and fans are sure that the rapper regrets the divorce.

I’m losing my whole family, honey, come back to me,

He sang then, kneeling down.

Then Kim was also present at the stadium.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their wedding in 2014

Nevertheless, insiders argue that it is not worth waiting for the couple to reunite, and Kim’s appearances are just signs of support for the ex-spouse.

Kim and Kanye are no longer together, but they remain family forever. They have always supported each other’s efforts and will continue to do so in the future.

– quotes the words of insiders edition TMZ.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children

Recall that the couple have four children in common: eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. All of them were reportedly also present at the stadium.

Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that was so important to him,

– said the source, commenting on Kim’s appearance at the concert.

The moment of Kim’s appearance at the stadium in their social networks was also noted by her sisters: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Kylie shared screenshots from the broadcast in Stories, and Chloe complimented Kim.

Gorgeous,

– she wrote.

However, Kim’s participation was not the only memorable moment of the concert – Kanye once again tried to make sure that the event was discussed for a long time.

Marilyn Manson, Kanye West and DaBaby

A replica of the house where Kanye grew up was built in the center of the stadium, and the concert was attended by rapper DaBaby and rocker Marilyn Manson, who this year was at the center of several scandals. Earlier this year, several women accused him of violence and abuse, and then the police issued an arrest warrant for the musician on charges of assaulting a videographer, which happened back in 2019. As a result, Manson voluntarily surrendered to the police and was released on recognizance not to leave.