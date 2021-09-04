“Koeman didn’t respect me. I would like him to talk to me personally, ”reports Miralem Pjanic – Football

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has transferred from Barcelona and Besiktas, spoke about his relationship with the head coach of the Catalans Ronald Kuman.

– Have you talked to Koeman? Has he tried to communicate with you?

– Never. One day, at the beginning of the season, he came up to me to talk. He only asked about my situation, how I was doing. I replied, “Mister, I want to play. If something happens during the transfer window, then I will be sympathetic to the situation in the club, but I want to play. I love football and I want to play, be happy. But in case I can’t find a new club due to the fact that the market is very difficult during the coronavirus … “He said:” If you don’t find a club, you will fight like any other player. ” I replied: “Yes, I will do it.”

We did not have a quarrel, nothing bad happened between us either in training or in the course of a personal conversation. I really don’t have an explanation.

If I came to Barça out of nowhere, I would be lost. But that was not the case – I came from Serie A with four scudettos, I played in the Champions League final and played 100 matches in that tournament. I have experience and I knew what to do.

It was not easy, but I found a way out for myself. I love football and want to play, like all these years.

– But still, what do you think, what is the reason for this behavior of Koeman? Maybe he didn’t like the journalists asking about your playing time.

– I sincerely asked this question many times and wondered what I did wrong. Maybe Koeman didn’t like the fact that in the interview I said that I would like to play more often. But any coach would react to it like this: “Okay, this is a person who wants to fight for a place in the squad.”

Maybe he just didn’t like me. But I would like Koeman to tell me this to my face. We had no personal conversations with him at all, and I don’t understand that.

It’s difficult for me, for the first time I found myself in such a situation and saw this behavior.

– Were you disrespectful?

– Coach – yes. Koeman did not respect me, – said Pyanich.