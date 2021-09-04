“Koeman was killing my self-confidence. I knew that I would look for a new club if it stays at Barça, Miralem Pjanic reports – Football

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who moved from Barcelona to Besiktas, shared his memories of the period of performances for the Catalan club.

– 8: 2, change of coach, departure of Suarez, burofax Messi … Did you understand where you were going?

– Barcelona were going through a difficult period. The club had difficulties. Obviously, the departure from the Champions League was hard for everyone, there was a lot of pressure. Barça is a club that always wants to win.

When I moved to Barça, I saw a very close-knit team, which brought together players with great skill. That squad could have won La Liga, but this did not happen. I will not name the exact reasons, but that roster could have achieved more, these players have a lot of skill.

It was a very difficult situation, because due to the coronavirus, I joined the team two weeks later. And there was a new coach.

But my situation was difficult from the very beginning. I switched after two weeks off, started training on my own to get ready and join my teammates. And nothing happened. Two, three, four, seven, ten days have passed, and the coach has never once talked to me about what he thinks about the season, about me. Very strange, but okay.

This was just the beginning. Okay, calm down, I’m working, I want to fight for a place in the squad, to fit well into the team. And nothing. Time is running. I play one match, miss another, then go out again, and then sit down on the bench again. And I was fine.

Of course I wanted more. I wanted to give a lot to the team. I always want to achieve maximum goals and give as much as possible. The less I played, the more difficult it got.

Koeman was killing my self-confidence because we didn’t have direct communication with him. It’s very strange, I don’t know another coach who just names the starting line-up. There are other ways to build relationships within a team.

I can accept everything, but I want to be always spoken to directly. Not like nothing happened, but I’m 15 years old. I fought to the end, I behaved professionally, always worked well. I knew that if Koeman stayed, I would have to look for a new club, ”said Pjanich.

