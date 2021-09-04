Kojima spoke about the game in which he wanted to make Mads Mikkelsen the main character

Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima in your personal microblog talked about the idea for a game with actor Mads Mikkelsen in the title role.

According to Kojima, he has several potential projects with Mikkelsen in his head. The developer once decided to share the concept of one of them with a Danish artist.

“He listened carefully, but laughed when I said the headline. He probably thought I was joking. And I was serious. The tentative name was Mads Max. “Kojima said.

I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. I once explained one of them to Mads. He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he broke his face. He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though. The tentative title was “MADS MAX” – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

Of course, Mads Max is a blatant allusion to the post-apocalyptic action series Mad Max, of which Kojima is a fan.

What happened to Mads Max after the presentation to Mikkelsen, Kojima does not say. It is also unknown if the project would have had any parallels with Mad Max outside of the name.

Recall that Mikkelsen has already participated in Kojima’s projects – in particular, the experimental action game Death Stranding, where he played the role of the mysterious Cliff Unger.

Kojima Productions, Kojima’s studio, is currently gearing up to launch a director’s cut of Death Stranding, and is rumored to be in talks about a sequel and an unknown Xbox game.