Kulemin shipped a three-ruble note to Barys! Salavat Yulaev did not doubt the forward, but this was clearly not expected

Metsola’s unexpectedly confident play also helped to win the first match of the season.

Salavat Yulaev defeated Barys (5: 1) in the first match of the KHL regular championship. The hero of the match was a newcomer from Ufa Nikolay Kuleminwho scored a hat-trick.

THE MOST AGED AUTHOR OF HET-TRIK IN THE HISTORY OF “SALAVAT”



After the first period it did not seem at all that the score in favor of “Salavat Yulaev” would be so large. It was as if the Ufa team did not have time to drive up to the match – they completely lost the segment on shots on target (6 versus 17), lost on face-offs (8 versus 14) and were constantly removed (8 penalty minutes). The guests were supposed to be the first to concede, but unexpectedly they opened an account themselves.

Photo: press service of “Salavat” (hereinafter)



The first goal from the hosts of the season was scored by Kulemin, who came out in the second link. Such a decision of the head coach Tomi Lams was forced – Teemu Hartikainen was disqualified for one match for the clean and jerk Kirill Petrova in the back in the last game of the series with Ak Bars of the last playoffs. Lamsa for lack of injured attackers Victor Tikhonov, Rodiona Amirova and Petra Khokhryakova temporarily decided to reunite the Finnish troika. But in this case with Sakkari Manninen and Marcus Granlund came out Jeff Platt, which was previously seen in the second link. Now it is not clear who in the next matches, after Harti’s return, will be the best candidate for the top 6.

In the second period, the game changed dramatically. Although Ufa residents were again close to giving the owners a chance to win back. Especially after two consecutive deletions Mikhail Naumenkov… Initially, Salavat played more on counterattacks. In some places it worked out well. Especially when coming out in the first pair of defenders Dinar Hafizullin with a pass across the entire area he cut Barys’s defense and brought him one on one with the goalkeeper Danila Bashkirova…

However, then already the players of “Barys” began to give the opponent the majority. Salavat seized control of the puck and began to act in a more familiar positional style. And Kulemin, who came out in the majority, scored a double, and then Platt finished off the opponent. For “Salavat” only veterans scored, for the signing of which the club was criticized all summer. Yuri Mikhailis I am sure that this is what finally knocked Barys out of the game. “For two periods we did not lose to the opponent in terms of movement and created a lot of chances to score. But the realization let us down and at the end of the second period two goals for us in the dressing room became a turning point, ”said the head coach of the Kazakh team.

Nikolay Kulemin (center)



At the end of the match, 35-year-old Kulemin scored a hat-trick. Nikolay became the oldest hockey player in Salavat history with such an achievement. Many did not understand why a veteran was signed in Ufa. Kulemin was written off after three seasons at Metallurg. They also recalled the astronomical salary of 180 million rubles in 2018. In “Salavat” they certainly did not count on such a game from Kulemin. However, the club’s management saw the potential benefits and believed that Nikolai would be completely different in their club. And there were objective reasons for this.

“He played like that, in the meantime, under 600 games in the NHL. I scored under 300 points. I was called up to the national team every year, – the sports director of the club explained in an interview with “BUSINESS Online” Vasily Chizhov… – Why didn’t he succeed last season? Vitya Kozlov worked with him. I start digging from here. He says, “Great guy.” Why did he have such money last season? He had a specific injury. And when you talk about this injury, the coach is like that – let him play. Roll up, close up. He cannot leave the game, but this is eternal discomfort. I understand what it is about. Such trauma can arise out of nothing.

And he played, in fact, on one leg. And then – scored six goals. As a result, he underwent surgery in Germany. It has come to such an extent. He was offered a coaching position. He said he still wants to play. I say: “What if we have so much money in all?” The agents are like, “Okay, he’s coming to play.” And we sign this guy like that. He exits and closes the position in the first game. He shows you how to play. So, in the meantime, getting the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NHL is also not easy. ”

Nikolay Kulemin



Of course, this does not mean that now Kulemin will stand in line with the leaders of Salavat and continue to score in batches. We do not yet know how long Nikolai will be enough. But with that kind of dedication, he will almost certainly surpass his last season’s stats by just 6 goals. “I try not to read the press, but to do my job, to benefit the team, to concentrate on my game and preparation,” Kulemin said after the match.

He scored the third goal from a pass Alexandra Kadeikina, who also scored a hat-trick, but with assists. Now Alexander plays a slightly different role. He was given more dispatching functions. Also, Kadeikin went out in the second special brigade of the majority, and not in the first, as it was last season, when he was constantly involved in the patch. So far, it looks promising.

“THERE IS NO MAGIC IN THE METSOLA GAME”



Another hero of the match – Juha Metsola… Salavat should have conceded if it were not for the confident play of the goalkeeper, especially in the first period. In total, Juha reflected 34 shots during the match. This is in contrast to Metsola’s more recent preseason performances, when he missed puck after puck. In “Salavat” already began to doubt him and were close to finding a new goalkeeper. But before that, the leadership had a serious talk with Yukha.

Metsola was able to convince the club. Salavat believed in a player who really did a lot for the team. In addition, the management saw that Juha trained like never before this summer. The club decided that the problems could be related to psychology and, instead of a vote of no confidence, on the contrary, fenced off Metsola with an iron wall.

“Metsola is in one of the best forms I’ve seen. The question is not about the player’s readiness. Now the small details are important, they turn not in his favor. I am sure that soon everything will turn in the direction of Juha, ”- Lamsa seemed recklessly declared before the start of the season. “There is no magic in this. Metsola is a very experienced goalkeeper who works hard in training, ”the head coach said after the match.

Juha Metsola

“After the Kazan tournament, we talked a lot with Yukha. I had questions for him. He fully answered all of them. We saw how he trained. He hadn’t been like that for a long time. He understood all the responsibility. We look with confidence. Juha is ready for the season “, – said the general director of the club Rinat Bashirov… Of course, conclusions here are also premature. But Yuha’s dramatic transformation cannot be ignored.

The discipline of the Salavat players is a matter of great concern now. The club had previously stated that the team would play more aggressively in the new season, but that was clearly not what they had in mind. In total, the Ufa team collected 16 penalty minutes during the match. Naumenkov received a full 6 minutes, who, it seems, in this regard has not changed since last season. Although Barys did not lag behind – 14 minutes. The coaches eventually explained this by the start of the season, when the players had not yet caught the right rhythm and in many moments they were not careful. And also new rules, under which any delay of an opponent with his hands is now punishable by a fine.

Tomi Lamsa (center)



In the end Mikhailis said that Salavat’s defense played a decisive role in the game. “We played 5 on 4 seven times and were obliged to convert at least half of this majority. The guys did a lot right. But the defense of Salavat played great today, ”said the Barys coach.

KHL. Regular season

