Kylie Jenner fueled rumors of a reunion with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, took a break from their relationship about five months ago. Recently, however, between them, apparently, feelings flared up again. The fans came to such conclusions after a series of publications on Kylie’s instagram.

A few hours ago, the girl shared three archive photos with her ex-boyfriend in stories – in these photos, Kylie flirts with Travis in the stands during a basketball game.

That kind of mood,

– Jenner laconically signed a series of pictures with the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Many followers immediately concluded that in this way Kylie was hinting to the fans that she got along with Travis, and now they are happy together again.

Recall that Jenner and Scott decided to take a break in their relationship in October 2019. According to rumors, the couple broke up due to Travis’ infidelity – insiders said that the rapper cheated on Kylie with Instagram star Rojan Kar throughout the period of their relationship. By the way, the rapper himself denies these rumors.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

After breaking up, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott maintained friendly relations for the sake of their joint daughter Stormi. In one of her recent interviews, Kylie admitted that she communicates well with her boyfriend and considers him her best friend.