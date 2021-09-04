Kylie Jenner presented a new product of her own cosmetics brand – lip oil

Kylie Jenner’s new lip oil is expected on February 12th! To make a big announcement, the cosmetic mogul ran them over their lips, wearing a blush pink strapless top and letting her hair down in waves like a mermaid.

Kylie Jenner, 23, looked like a mermaid just out of Malibu Beach, wearing a pink strapless top with a shiny-lipped bra and long, wavy hair. The makeup artist’s shiny, puffy lips are thanks to her new lip oil, which will be replenished on Kylie Skin’s site at 9:00 AM PT on February 12th. “Hooray!!! my lip oil will finally be refilled TOMORROW !! This is definitely my most moisturizing lip product! ”Kylie happily captioned her selfie below.

Kylie continued to admire her new beauty product, which first launched on January 19. “I am obsessed with the applicator and the glossy finish, it is really amazing on the lips,” she added. The dermatologically tested ultra-moisturizing lip product delivers extra hydration with coconut oil and vitamin E, and even includes a special Plumping Lip Complex.

Kylie always comes up with cute – and often sexy – ways to promote her products. On another occasion, the entrepreneur donned a blue bikini and lathered herself with Kylie Skin SPF Body Oil to shoot a poolside video she posted on February 5.

As expected from someone who runs multiple beauty brands, Kylie is the top makeup expert in the Kardashian family – Jenner. She even filmed doing makeup for Kim Kardashian and her parents: Kris Jenner and Kaitlyn Jenner.

Kaitlyn was the last to sit in Kylie’s makeup chair, and the Olympic gold medalist was delighted to receive her first makeup from her youngest daughter. “My little Kylie is going to paint me! I’m so excited, she has never done this before … my baby – and I once changed her diapers! This is her office, ”Caitlin said during a YouTube video that Kylie posted on February 6th. Unsurprisingly, being a MUA is natural for Kylie, who launched her Kylie lip kits at just 18 years old in 2015, which would eventually evolve into Kylie Cosmetics. She then expanded her beauty empire with the help of Kylie Skin in May 2019.