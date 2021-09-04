Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes Highest-Paid Stars (After Losing Billionaire Status)

Kylie Jenner

Forbes magazine has published an annual ranking of the highest paid celebrities, calculating their income over the past year. And if a year ago this list was headed by singer Taylor Swift, this time the leader has changed. It was 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, whom the magazine recently accused of exaggerating the scale of its business and deprived of the status of a billionaire.

Still, Kylie did make the most money last year, thanks in large part to a deal with cosmetics company Coty, to which the reality TV star sold 51% of the Kylie Cosmetics brand. Forbes estimated Jenner’s annual income at $ 590 million.



On the second line of the ranking is 42-year-old Kanye West, who earned $ 170 million. The lion’s share of this money came from the popularity of the Yeezy brand. The third place in the Forbes list was taken by 38-year-old tennis player Roger Federer ($ 106.3 million).

Rounding out the top ten highest paid stars are Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million), Lionel Messi (104 million), Tyler Perry (97 million), Neymar (95.5 million), Howard Stern (90 million), LeBron James (88.2 million) and Dwayne Johnson (87.5 million)



