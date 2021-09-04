Kylie Jenner was ridiculed on the net for the “huge” lips in the photo in a luxurious Rolls Royce: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the youngest billionaire in the world in May, was laughed at online because of her overly large lips in the photo. Reported by the Mirror.

The 23-year-old star posted a photo of her posing in a black Rolls Royce luxury car with pink leather interior, which was made exclusively for her. In her hands, Jenner holds a Birkin bag, and on her head she put on a panama from the luxury brand Prada.

Subscribers drew attention to the celebrity’s overly large lips, which were painted with nude lipstick of her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics. In the comments below the footage, fans accused Jenner of concealing the lip augmentation procedure. “Look at the huge lips! They have clearly changed “,” She seemed to have pricked her lips with something, they became many times larger “,” It is noticeable that the lips have changed, “the users said under the post.

It is noted that in July 2018, Kylie Jenner got rid of fillers (a filler for local injection, which is used in contouring – approx. “Lenta.ru”) in the lips. She announced this on social media and delighted fans.