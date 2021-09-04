Kylie Jenner’s family sensuously congratulated her on her 24th birthday

The millionaire birthday girl, given the increase in the number of patients with coronavirus in California, seems to have decided not to have a big party. In the Instagram stories of her sisters and Kylie herself, you can see that the birthday took place in the backyard of the girl’s mansion.

Kylie Jenner’s birthday

For Kylie’s holiday, the decor studio arranged a real beauty on the territory of the estate – the entire courtyard was decorated in a “rustic” style with wildflowers, feather grass and candles. Judging by the footage, it was very cozy at the birthday party. Also, for the holiday, delicious treats were organized in the form of a buffet table, and in the middle of the holiday, a master class in drawing landscapes was awaiting guests. It should be added that one of Kylie’s rooms was “inundated” with gifts: flowers, compositions, balloons and various bags.

Photos from the birthday of Kylie Jenner: photo / Stills from the Instagram stories of the star

For her holiday, Kylie put on a stylish light green suit, consisting of a skirt and a top.

Who congratulated Kylie on the holiday

Kylie Jenner is the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Her mom Chris has long admitted that Kylie has become her favorite daughter among all the others. On the network, she left a touching congratulation for her daughter and admitted that she could not believe that time flies so quickly.

“Happy birthday, my little angel !!! I can’t believe how quickly time flies! If you close your eyes, it still seems to me that yesterday you rode a pony down the street and brought home stray cats … And played with my cosmetics !!! You brought me so much joy !!! You are the most amazing mother !!! The most wonderful daughter, sister, friend and advisor, and you are so wise beyond your years … I love you so much, and I’m happy to be your mother, “Chris wrote on the net and attached several baby photos of her daughter.

To view all photos, scroll to the right:

Kylie and one of her older sisters did not leave without congratulations Kim Kardashian. She remembered her new makeup collection with a 24k gold theme and added that her sister really has a heart of gold.

“Kylie, you really have a heart of gold and a platinum soul. I am so proud to be your sister. You always remain so true to yourself, and it is so wonderful to watch you become a wonderful mom. I will congratulate you today and always. I love you,” she wrote Kim.

Sister Kylie – Khloe Kardashian left on instagram no less beautiful congratulations, where she called the girl the sun’s rays.

“If you only knew how much I love you. If you knew that I cannot imagine a day without you. If you only knew how my world became better, because you appeared in it. To be your sister is my greatest pride. Your spirit and heart really sparkle with gold. You illuminate everyone after meeting people. I really thank God every day for you and others in our family, “Chloe shared.

To view all photos, scroll to the right:

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters Courtney left a laconic, though very personal greeting:

“Happy birthday, my magic bell. There is no one like you. You are one of a kind,” – wrote Courtney.