Lian Li O11 Air Mini case on the way for E-ATX motherboards / News / Overclockers.ua

Lian Li has prepared for release a new modification of the O11 Air case with the Mini mark. It is designed for the installation of Extended ATX motherboards and, as you might guess, differs from the previously released model in smaller dimensions – 400 (L) x 384 (W) x 288 (H) mm with a weight of 9.8 kg.

Another innovation of the Lian Li O11 Air Mini lies in the use of fine-mesh steel mesh on the front and top walls. One of the sides is covered with a 4mm tempered glass panel.

Inside there is room for seven expansion cards, four 3.5- and a pair of 2.5-inch drives, a processor cooler up to 167 mm in height and an ATX-compatible power supply that is installed behind the motherboard tray. Graphics adapters can be up to 362mm in length.

It is allowed to install six 140-mm or ten 120-mm fans, while the delivery set includes one 120-mm and two 140-mm “turntables”. Fans of liquid cooling systems can place four LSS radiators: three 280-mm and one 240-mm. Two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports are available on the I / O panel, as well as one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Official sales of the Lian Li O11 Air Mini body will start on September 10. In foreign retail, it can be purchased at a price of $ 110.

A source:

Guru3D