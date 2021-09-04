Lipsink battle – TOP-5 numbers of the world famous show – video – Glamor – tsn.ua

Soon a show of stellar parodies will take place on “1 + 1”.

Recently, 1 + 1 TV announced that it was expanding its lineup of big shows and buying the rights to a world hit show called Lyp Sinc Battle. The project will be created by the team “Dances with stars” and “Voice of the country”. In Ukraine, the show will be broadcasted under the name “Lipsink Battle”.

What is Lipsink?

“Lipsink” – synchronous lip movement with music or, in other words, the performance of a song to a soundtrack.

At the moment, the show’s premiere date is kept secret. “Lipsink Battle” will surprise the audience with a record number of stars participating in it.

Singers, actors, TV presenters, athletes will appear on the stage of the “Lipsink Battle” show, who will arrange a real performance of parodies. In addition, the project will have two hosts. Who will become participants and hosts of the first season of the new project on “1 + 1” is still kept secret.

We offer you to watch the top 5 performances of world stars on Lip Sync Battle, which became hits on YouTube.

Tom Holland

English actor Tom Holland incredibly sang a song by the Barbadian singer Rihanna called Umbrella. The video from the performance went viral in an instant and has amassed over 75 million views on YouTube.

Channing Tatum

American actor and producer Channing Tatum has long been rightfully considered the king of parodies. One of the artist’s most striking performances has received over 34 million views. Channing performed the hit Beyonce Run The World.

Zendaya

American actress Zendaya, best known for her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, sang Bruno Mars’s hit 24k Magic. The video has gained over 18 million views in a short time.

Ann Hataway

American actress and singer Anne Hathaway once blew up the Internet by performing on the show in the form of Miley Cyrus. The actress perfectly mimicked the singer’s signature moves from the “Wrecking Ball” music video and has garnered over 9 million views on YouTube.

Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid performed on the “Lip Sinc Battle” show along with the Backstreet Boys and put on the band’s most famous song, “Larger Than Life”. The video has received over 9 million views.

Watch “Lipsink Battle” soon, on “1 + 1” TV channel

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link