Major transfers 4 September: Pastore and Falcao in La Liga, Ribery in Serie A

The transfer window in Russia, Turkey and Portugal is still open, and clubs are trying to sell the players. Some are making big plans for the winter transfer break. Some have already spotted potential newcomers, others are negotiating the sale of players they don’t count on.

Russia

All the rumors around Serdana Azmuna turned out to be true. This was confirmed by the footballer himself.

Transfers CSKA takes Milan player, Origi goes to Turkey, Pjanic is already there YESTERDAY AT 19:30

“I had offers from Lyon, Roma, Bayer and Tottenham… Everything. All proposals were rejected, this year I will not move anywhere. If I want to leave somewhere, I will leave as a free agent, ”Serdar told Footballi.

Serdar Azmun, Zenit Photo: Getty Images

Winger Alassane Ndao could go to the RPL, but in the end he chose Saudi Arabia. “Alassane was interested in Dynamo, Lokomotiv and CSKA… The greatest interest was from the blue and white. However, the transfer did not take place due to a Russian intermediary who is not associated with me and the player. He asked for a too high percentage of the transfer, so we refused to move to Russia, ”the player’s agent Dogan Ercan told Metaratings.

On September 3, it was reported that CSKA rejected the offer Rubina for rent Konstantin Kuchaev… But already on September 4, the Sport Sarae telegram channel noted that the footballer had met with the sports director of the Kazan club, Oleg Yarovinsky, at the Krasava vs. Dynamo St. Petersburg match.

“Locomotive” does not calm down and wants more beginners. Sportske Novosti reports Moscow club has offered € 10m for winger “Hajduka” Stipe Biuk… True, the competition for railway workers will be “Manchester city”… Yes, and “Hajduk” noted that this season will not sell the youngster, and in the future will ask for more than 20 million euros.

Jordan Larsson was interviewed by FotbollsKanalen and told “Spartak” in the summer there were offers for his transfer. But the red and white were not satisfied with the proposals of the applicants. Earlier it was reported that Jordan was interested in Dortmund Borussia and Wolfsburg…

“Spartak’s plan was to sell me in two years, but things went so well for me that it was decided not to let me go,” Larsson said.

Jordan Larsson, Spartak Photo: Getty Images

Turkey

Yann Karamo, who seemed to have recently scored for Inter, is close to moving to Turkey. On the deadline for the transfer window, the Frenchman issued a lease from Parma to Sheffield United, but at the very last moment the deal fell through due to problems with a work permit in England. Still, Karamo will not stay at Parma: Tuttomercato announces that the club is about to announce the winger’s transfer “Fatih Karagyumruk”…

By the way, oh “Fatih Karagyumruk”… Insidefutbol reports that a major league club has been in talks with Frank Ribery, but the French preferred to Serie A.

On September 3, we wrote that “Besiktash” refused transfer Mohamed El Nennibecause I agreed with Miralem Pjanic… But “Arsenal” does not count on the Egyptian, and he may still end up in Turkey. Fotomac informs that the vacant footballer applies for “Galatasaray”…

True, Milliyet gives a disappointing forecast for the fans of the Istanbul club. “Galatasaray” indeed entered into formal negotiations, but quickly left there. Club President Burak Elmas heard the demands El Nenni and was shocked: the Egyptian asked for a 4-year contract with a salary of 2.5 million euros per season.

Mohamed El-Nenni, Arsenal Photo: Getty Images

Yet “Galatasaray” traded with “Benfica”: target – Zhedson Fernandes. The Eagles demanded 12 million euros, but, according to Fotomac, they seem to have agreed to 10 million in installments. The Portuguese club does not count on the midfielder.

I’ll go Sanusi was the main protector Porto last season, but after the arrival of Wendell sat down on the bench. He wants to save the Nigerian Fenerbahce, according to journalist Yagiz Sabunchoglu.

On September 3, it was reported that Divock Origi is about to leave for rent in Fenerbahcebut Liverpool and Everton journalist Karl Markham denied rumors that the Belgian would remain at Anfield. He noted that there weren’t even any suggestions for Origi.

England

Wolverhampton fears rumors of interest Tottenham and Liverpool To Adama Traore… The Sun writes that the “wolves” are ready to offer the Spaniard a new contract and make him the highest paid player on the team. We are talking about a salary of 155 thousand euros per week.

90min reports that Jesse Lingard could stay in West Ham on an ongoing basis, but preferred other options. There were indeed many rumors, but in the end the Englishman returned to the Man United bench.

And also in England:

Manchester United, despite the closing of the transfer window, have not lost interest in Kieran Trippier. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Mancunians will try to bring the Englishman home in the winter.

Italy

Bernd Leno can leave “Arsenal” as a free agent: his contract expires in the summer of 2022, and the Gunners have already dumped a substantial sum for Aaron Ramsdale. Tuttosport reports that Beppe Marotta is already preparing his favorite scheme and wants to take the German to “Inter” is free.

Berndt Leno Photo: Getty Images

Franck Ribery and Salernitana completed difficult negotiations. Nicolo Schira writes that the Frenchman will sign a contract for one season and will receive 1.5 million euros a year.

And also in Italy:

Tiemue Bakayoko, on loan from Milan from Chelsea, expects to stay at San Siro.

Spain

Javier Pastore suddenly surfaced in “Elche”… More recently, a talented Argentinian played for “PSG” and “Roma”… The midfielder is only 32 years old.

Barcelona thinks about the future and looks for super talent. Mundo Deportivo says Blaugrana is close to buying a midfielder Emre Demira from “Kayserispor”… The guy is only 17 years old, and he is famous for making his Super League debut at the age of 15.

“Real” is actively developing a plan to intercept Kyliana Mbappe… Sport writes that “Madrid” will offer the Frenchman seven contract options, hoping that the forward will not renew the agreement with “PSG”… Your contract “Real” will offer already on January 1 – on the very first day when Mbappe will be able to legally negotiate with other teams.

According to ABC, “Madrid” will dump Kilianu a salary of 30 million euros per season. And if the player refuses “PSG” and join Real Madrid as a free agent, he, his father and the agent will receive another 60-80 million euros in commission.

Jules Koundé angry at Sevillathat the club has blocked the offer Chelsea… The Frenchman ignored phone calls Julena Lopetegui and sports director Monchy… And then he tweeted: “You know the price of everything, but you don’t value anything.” The tweet caused a great resonance, and the footballer tried to get out: “It’s just lyrics, though not that deep.”

Radamel Falcao returned to Spain: 35-year-old Colombian runs for Rayo Vallecano… Another club signed Ivana Arboleduwho left the Argentine Banfield as a free agent.

And also in Spain:

Mundo Deportivo announces that Barcelona will shortly offer new long-term contracts to Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Germany

Bayern Munich wanted to rent a defender Buna Sarahwho plays very little. I wanted to rent a Frenchman “Besiktash”, but the footballer rejected all offers and decided to stay in Munich, writes Bavarian Football Work.

France

According to AS, on Eduardo Kamavinga claimed not only “Real”, but also “PSG”… Capital club made Rennu a better offer, but the footballer convinced the club to accept Real Madrid’s offer – Eduardo wanted to play only for Madrid.

“PSG” could let go Rafinho in the summer, but the player chose to stay in Paris. According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs from Turkey and Russia claimed the Spaniard.

And also in the world:

Hatem ben Arfa, who became a free agent after leaving Bordeaux, is in talks with the Romanian Rapid, reports Pro Sport.

David Beckham’s 19-year-old son Romeo has signed with Fort Lauderdale, the third-strongest league in the United States.

Former Zenit and Lokomotiv player Luka Djordjevic is close to signing a contract with Danish Vejle, VT reports.

Major transfers for September 3

All transfer news

Transfers Hames and Pjanic go to Turkey, newcomers of Zenit and Loko 09/02/2021 at 18:34