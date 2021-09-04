Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the UK to undergo a 5-day quarantine before training with the club.

For this, the 36-year-old footballer had to leave the location of the Portuguese national team – head coach Fernando Santos agreed to release Ronaldo ahead of schedule, since he would miss the match against Azerbaijan due to disqualification. Manchester United made a request to the UK government to lift the quarantine for the Portuguese, but was refused, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 5-day quarantine rule applies to all people flying from Portugal to the UK. On the second and fifth day of quarantine, Ronaldo will have to pass negative tests for coronavirus. Only after that will he be able to start training in the general group.

Thus, Krish will not be able to join the team until Wednesday – just three days before the Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford. It is in this game that Ronaldo is expected to make his Manchester United debut after returning to England. But if the striker had not left the location of the Portuguese national team ahead of schedule, he would not have had time to go through quarantine before this meeting.

In the selection match for the 2022 World Cup against the Irish national team, Ronaldo scored a double and broke the Iranian striker Ali Daei’s record for the number of goals in national team history.

Now the 36-year-old Portuguese has scored 111 goals for the national team. For this achievement, Krish was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

