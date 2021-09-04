Marvel Shows First Stills From The Eternal Movie With Jolie And Hayek (Video)

The cinematic universe announced the dates of the premieres of this film and nine more of its tapes.

Marvel Studios premiered footage from The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Keith Harington and Richard Madden.

Jolie can be seen twice in the trailer for the MCU premieres called “See You in the Movies” that appeared on the Marvel YouTube channel.

In one of the frames, a famous Hollywood actress appears with a sparkling sword in her hands. Angelina in the film plays the warrior Tena, who is able to create any weapon from cosmic energy.

Also in the first teaser for “The Eternals”, you can see Salma Hayek as the spiritual leader of the Eternals Ajak and Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris with superhuman strength.

“The world is changing. But something will never change: we are all part of one big family,” – says the description of the video.

The world premiere of the film is scheduled for October 28, 2021.

In addition, the studio has clarified the dates of its other premieres:

Black Widow – July 7, 2021;

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 1, 2021;

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 16, 2021

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – March 23, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 5, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 7, 2022

The Marvels – November 10, 2022;

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023.

Recall that in January 2021, Disney + began showing the first Marvel Studios series Wanda / Vision. The heroes of the cinematic universe appeared before the spectators family and home, but each new episode raises the degree of tension.

Also in January, filming began for the new MCU movie Thor 4: Love & Thunder. In the fourth part of the movie saga, the appearance of Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy” is planned.

In March 2020, Amazon and Marvel announced that they were stopping production of films and TV series due to the coronavirus pandemic.