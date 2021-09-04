Matytsin spoke about the discussion of the salary ceiling in Russian football :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Minister of Sports expressed the opinion that too much attention is paid to the issue of the limit on legionnaires

The Russian Ministry of Sports, together with the RFU, is discussing the introduction of a wage ceiling in Russian football. Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“The issue of the salary ceiling is being discussed, but at the same time the issue of personnel training, the formation of motivation to play for the national team, the creation of the most objective competitive environment, objective criteria for getting into the composition of the clubs and the national team should be resolved. As far as I know, [президент РФС] Alexander Valerievich Dyukov pays great attention to each of these issues, ”Matytsin said.

He believes that too much attention is paid to the issue of the limit on legionnaires. “They always seemed to say that the limit is not an end in itself, and so on and so forth. If we really want to change something in a positive direction, we need to consider the issue as a whole. The limit is one of the aspects, ”he said.

“The limit is just some small part of the iceberg, which for some reason is very visible to everyone and on which, of course, a lot depends, but we need to approach this carefully,” the minister added.

Earlier Matytsin stated that the format of restrictions on inviting foreign players to the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) can be discussed, but they must be present. Now in the RPL there can be no more than eight foreigners in the application for the season.

The change in the limit on foreign players is one of the components of the RPL tournament reforms. The Dutch company Hypercube and the RFU have developed several options for reforming the championship. The choice fell on the scenario “Jupiter 16”. In addition to the abolition of the limit for foreigners, it is planned to change the competition formula. RPL clubs have not yet made a decision on possible reforms.

In early July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, following a meeting with the participation of Matytsin, representatives of the presidential administration, as well as heads of sports federations, said that the results of the Russian team at the European Championship were unsatisfactory. At the same time, he pointed to the dominance of legionnaires in clubs and an overheated salary market for athletes.