Mazepin against the “cunning” Schumacher. Nikita’s detailed opinion

Although a lot of interesting things happened in the qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix – from departures of both Williams cars to a gap of 0.038 seconds in the fight for pole – the Haas drivers, who were in the last places of the final protocol, also got a bit of spectator attention.

Soon after the end of the first segment, there were reports that Nikita Mazepin, upon returning to the pits, was “simply furious” – after Mick Schumacher overtook the Russian on the acceleration loop during the second attempt (Mazepin was ultimately unable to complete a fast lap in this attempt ). It is not surprising that all the questions during the traditional media session with Nikita’s participation were devoted to this not very pleasant episode.

Has the team talk about what happened already?

We discussed the situation with the team – and I came to one clear conclusion. The algorithm that I was told about back in Imola no longer works. I don’t know when and how it changed.

Therefore, we should come up with a new scheme that will work – since I’m not going to just accept the situation. And we need a rule that both pilots will always abide by – not just when they want to. They often say that we are a young team. Therefore, I think we are able to deal with everything and become stronger after that.

Something happens regularly between you and Nick. It seems that the relationship with your partner is spoiled. Can they be restored? How is it going?

You see, I am Russian. And it just so happened that we are straight people. I know my place on the team. I have a leader, and I am happy with the situation when it is necessary to follow the rules – after all, this is important for the team. Sometimes these rules work for you, sometimes against you. But at least there is some understanding of how everything should happen.

But when people start to cheat in the fight for 19th place, I don’t like it. I think it just shows the true face of the person. I do not want to endure this and I want to be myself – regardless of the consequences. But I will listen to my boss and do as he says until the last day of my F1 career. Hope this day is still far away.

Two pilots represent the team, and no matter what happened on the track, we remain a team. I believe that we are a team and I want us to remain a team. So now we will have a pleasant conversation – maybe not too pleasant for the other side – but we will figure it out and, I am sure, will understand each other better.

You said that you are not amateurs when they are cunning in the fight for 19th place. Do you think that Mick has not shown respect for you and has not shown himself to be a team player?

No, I do not think so.

What, then, does it mean to “cheat”?

Mick had already driven a good lap by that time – and as the state of the track improved, one could count on an improvement in pace. I could try to compete for maybe 17th place. But what the other pilot did looked like his main goal was to finish qualifying ahead of me. After all, I was fast in the first and third workouts. And it seemed to him that if I came out of the last turn like shit – as shit as he did – we would not improve our results and stay in the same position. This is what upsets me.

The first time such a story happened in Imola …

Yes. Imola was my second F1 race. In other racing series, where I took part, there were no such rules. I just didn’t know. I overtook Mick, after which he began to resent me on the radio. Gunther was not happy that someone was upset – and told me not to do that again. Like, this is not necessary, we are not fighting for pole positions. I then clarified the details – and we determined that when it’s your turn to go second, you should always go second. And when you go first, you can be calm about your position. In Austria, Mick broke this rule, today he did it for the second time. This is what I am unhappy with.

Mick said that in the situation with Vettel’s blockage, he was not aware that there was a car behind on a fast lap. And before, there were already similar situations when both you and Mick had a bad idea of ​​what was happening behind. What can be done to fix this problem?

First of all, I was upset that Mick overtook me when he shouldn’t have overtaken me. But then he set me up for Vettel, not knowing that Vettel was behind. Therefore, it seems that he had no malice. On the other hand, I knew that there was a fast car behind. I shifted to the outer radius – and in a situation where Mick was braking to ensure a normal lag behind Latifi, I really had nowhere to go. In general, problems are inevitable when seven cars are traveling at a speed of 30 km / h, and the eighth behind them rolls at a speed of 300 km / h. So these twenty minutes of my life were very stressful. But I think it will only make me stronger.

Did you talk to Vettel about the incident?

We were in the judges’ room together, and Sebastian behaved like a real gentleman. He drew attention primarily to the situation when everyone slows down before the last turn. I apologized to him and thanked him for his honesty. I am sincerely grateful to him for the way he behaved.

