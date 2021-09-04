Mazepin announced the disaster because of Schumacher :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

According to the Russian, Schumacher overtook him, despite the fact that it is prohibited by the internal rules of the team. The German pilot responded by saying that he had received permission from the team.

Read us on News News

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher

(Photo: Global Look Press)



Russian driver of the Haas Formula 1 team Nikita Mazepin believes that his teammate Mick Schumacher deliberately spoiled his attempt during the qualification for the Dutch Grand Prix. He announced this to the GPFans.com portal.

“A catastrophe has happened. In Formula 1, during one stage, your car goes first on the track, and during the second – another. This weekend it was my turn to go first, ”Mazepin said.

The final of the Formula 3 season was moved to Sochi



According to Mazepin, Schumacher overtook him to deliberately spoil the Russian’s attempt. “I will speak with the team to find out why this happened,” he added.

Schumacher responded by telling Motorsport-magazin that he had received permission from the team. “I don’t know what Nikita was saying. I asked the team if I could overtake him. I got permission and drove by. I don’t understand why turn it into a drama, ”he said.

According to the results of qualification for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Mazepin showed the 20th result, and Schumacher took 19th place. Both Haas drivers spend their first seasons in Formula 1, and in the individual season they also occupy the last two places without earning a single point.

The best in the qualification was the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen from the Netherlands. The second and third places were taken by the Mercedes drivers Briton Lewis Hamilton and Fin Valtteri Bottas.