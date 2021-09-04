Media: Angelina Jolie is furious that Brad Pitt went to their castle with a new lover

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

According to insiders, Angelina Jolie “flew into a rage” after her ex-husband, 56-year-old Brad Pitt, brought his new lover, 27-year-old model Nicole Potouralski, to the French estate where the actors got married in 2014. Chateau Miraval is a £ 50 million vineyard co-owned by ex-spouses.



Brad Pitt / Nicole Potouralski

Angie is furious and completely stunned that Brad could have stooped so low. She really hoped that they would be able to sort out the problems after a terrible summer showdown, but now this is completely out of the question. She is outraged that he travels so publicly around Europe with a new girlfriend, instead of keeping his private life a secret from the public,

– a source told The Sunday Mirror.



Nicole Potouralski

Apparently, Pitt himself is not very worried about what the mother of his children thinks about his new romance. He perfectly understood what reaction his relationship with the model would cause from his ex-wife. According to the anonymous author, Pitt was ready for Jolie’s anger and indignation.

He is upset because she stood up against him in court for many years. Thus, she turned his life into a real hell. She tried to keep him away from his children and the divorce did not go smoothly,

– said a friend of the actor.

As a result, Brad did not have contact with his children for a long time: 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Today, the couple is still engaged in a tough custody battle.

Meanwhile, they both lost millions to their disputes. If Angelina had kept friendly relations with Brad, things could have turned out differently. But why should he care about what she thinks now?

– continued the source.

According to the same insider, Brad’s trip to the French castle was not a deliberate attempt to harm Angelina.

He had to be there to promote his new wine. After all, he is also the owner of these vineyards. He attended an event there. And since his relationship with Nicole is now very good, he took her with him so that it would not be bored,

– summed up the insider.

In recent weeks, the media have only discussed the relationship between Brad and Nicole, who is rumored to be still married to 68-year-old restaurateur Roland Mary. An insider said that Roland is “very philosophical” and “is not interested in negative information and is not jealous.”

They are still married, but this can be called a loose relationship,

– a source told the Daily Mail.

Brad and Nicole have known each other for at least a year. They first met at a party after the premiere of his film “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” in August 2019 in Berlin, where the model lived at the time.