Medvedev on how Tsitsipas could improve relations with the stands at the US Open: “If you were booed, at least in the next match do not leave for 8 minutes. But he’s gone “- Tennis

The second racket of the world, Daniil Medvedev, commented that Stefanos Tsitsipas turned New York fans against himself with a story with toilet breaks.

– A couple of years ago, the fans at Armstrong Stadium were against you. A few days later, the fans at Ash Stadium already thought you were great. If the tennis gods asked you to give Tsitsipas some advice, what would you tell him?

– It is difficult to answer, because I have a lot of thoughts in my head. Difficult question – in an amicable way (smiles)…

We all need to change from time to time. Someone spends five, six or eight minutes on this. In his match with Murray, what happened happened. He was booed. At least in the next match, don’t go away for eight minutes. But he left.

If you remember, in 2019 I made a mistake. But I didn’t repeat it in every match – otherwise they wouldn’t support me. This is the only advice I can give.

He has his own life. He probably won’t listen to me, ”Medvedev said.

In 2019, Medvedev fell out with the stands in the third round. In the fourth, he continued to provoke them. Relations improved only after that.

Tsitsipas also took a toilet break in the third lap – but it lasted only four minutes, not eight, as in the first two.

