Megan Fox and 50 Cent will star in the fourth part of “The Expendables” – UNIAN

Fox will play the female lead in the sequel to the action movie.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media are set to shoot the fourth installment of The Expendables.

This is reported by Deadline.

In the sequel to the action movie, the beloved actors from the previous parts will return: Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone.

In addition, Megan Fox, Thai martial artist Tony Jaa and musician Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, will also join the cast of the quad.

Read alsoA shark plane from the blockbuster “The Expendables-3” landed in Odessa (photo)Reportedly, the plot will center on Lee Christmas, played by Statham, with Fox as the female lead.

The film will be directed by Scott Waugh and written by Spencer Cohen with the help of Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

Production of the film will begin this fall.

The previous three parts of the franchise have brought the creators a total of $ 804 million.

As UNIAN has already reported, earlier this year the twelfth full-length film by Guy Ritchie with Jason Statham in the title role – the action thriller “Human Wrath”, was released on Ukrainian cinema screens.

