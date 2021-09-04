Megan Fox and Coulson Baker on a date in Malibu

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

The candy-bouquet period in the relationship of 34-year-old Megan Fox and 30-year-old Colson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, seems to still continue – yesterday the couple was photographed on a date in Malibu.

The lovers came for dinner at the popular Nobu restaurant and were very casual and relaxed. Both seemed to be in good spirits and were laughing a lot.

Despite the seeming external calmness and happiness in her personal life, the actress is now going through a difficult period – she is in the process of divorcing her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she is trying to negotiate custody of three sons: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Jornie.

Fox has been dating Baker for almost 10 months. So far, they are in no hurry to take their relationship to a new level, although they have already been suspected of being engaged. But the couple prefers to express their love differently than with a stamp in the passport and the official status of husband and wife. For example, the actress got a tattoo with the words el pistolero, which translates as “bandit” and clearly hints at her boyfriend’s stage nickname. And for Coulson, one of the ways to express his feelings for Megan was the amulet with her blood, which he now wears around his neck.